Guardian Life’s claims settlements surge 34% in Q1 of 2025 

Guardian Life Insurance settled Tk 129 crore in claims in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 34 percent year-on-year rise, the company said in a statement.

In 2024, the insurer paid out Tk 439 crore in claims. Currently, 95 percent of claims are processed within three working days.

Guardian now covers over 1.26 crore people, including employees of more than 500 local and multinational firms.

The company distributes policies through retail, microinsurance, digital, group, and recently introduced Bancassurance.

Since its launch in March 2024, Guardian has led Bancassurance sales, accounting for 79 percent of industry total as of December of 2024.