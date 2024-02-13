Business
Star Business Report
Tue Feb 13, 2024 12:44 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 12:53 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Green Delta’s full-year profit drops on high expenses

Star Business Report
Tue Feb 13, 2024 12:44 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 12:53 PM

Green Delta Insurance Ltd, a leading insurer in Bangladesh, reported that its profit declined 16 percent year-on-year in 2023 and recommended a 25 percent cash dividend.

The insurance company's net profit decreased to Tk 61.21 crore last year from Tk 73.13 crore a year earlier, according to a filing to the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Consolidated earnings per share for 2023 was Tk 6.11 against Tk 7.3 in the previous year as Green Delta blamed increased claim expenses for the downturn in profit.

The company's shares traded at Tk 67.70 as of 12:50 pm today on the DSE, declining 0.29 percent from the previous day.

Related topic:
Green Delta Insurance Limited
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
শিশুদের প্রসাধনী ব্যবহার প্রবণতা বৃদ্ধি ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ: বিশেষজ্ঞ
|শিশুর যত্ন শিশুর বেড়ে উঠা

শিশুদের প্রসাধনী ব্যবহার প্রবণতা বৃদ্ধি ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ: বিশেষজ্ঞ

ইউটিউব ও টিকটকের মতো প্ল্যাটফর্মের ইনফ্লুয়েন্সারদের মাধ্যমে কিছু শিশু প্রভাবিত হয়ে তাদের বাবা-মায়ের কাছে বিলাসবহুল প্রসাধনী পণ্যগুলো কিনে দেওয়ার অনুরোধ করছে।

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

১৪৪ ধারা উপেক্ষা করে ভারতে কৃষকদের ‘দিল্লি চলো’ রোডমার্চ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification