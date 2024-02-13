Green Delta’s full-year profit drops on high expenses

Green Delta Insurance Ltd, a leading insurer in Bangladesh, reported that its profit declined 16 percent year-on-year in 2023 and recommended a 25 percent cash dividend.

The insurance company's net profit decreased to Tk 61.21 crore last year from Tk 73.13 crore a year earlier, according to a filing to the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Consolidated earnings per share for 2023 was Tk 6.11 against Tk 7.3 in the previous year as Green Delta blamed increased claim expenses for the downturn in profit.

The company's shares traded at Tk 67.70 as of 12:50 pm today on the DSE, declining 0.29 percent from the previous day.