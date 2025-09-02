Govt seeks Interpol red notice against owners of 3 garment factories

The government has taken the initiative to request Interpol to issue a Red Notice against the owners of three garment factories on the allegations of negligence in paying workers' wages and other dues, and for their prolonged stays abroad.

The accused are: TNZ Group Managing Director Shahadat Hossain Shamim, Chairman of Dird Group Itemad Ud Daulah, its Managing Director Nabeel Ud Daulah, and Roar Fashion Ltd Managing Director Mamunul Islam, said a press statement by the labour and employment ministry today.

The government has taken the initiative based on cases filed by the labour court in Gazipur and the first and third labour courts in Dhaka.

The development came more than four months after Labour and Employment Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain warned that they would request the home ministry to issue red alerts against the fugitive owners of six garment factories for failing to clear workers' dues.

In the statement issued today, Hussain said the steps have been taken to bring the accused back to the country and ensure payment of workers' outstanding wages and benefits.

"We are determined to protect the rightful interests of workers. We will be strict against those who act unjustly towards workers. Cases against them for labour rights violations and related legal complaints are ongoing," he said.

The labour ministry, based on its request to issue red notices against the factory owners or managing directors, said police headquarters had formally requested the Interpol authorities through a letter.

On this matter, Lutfey Siddiqi, special envoy to the chief adviser on international affairs, said non-cooperation or negligence by factory owners regarding workers' rightful entitlements will not be tolerated.

"There must be consequences for such actions," he said.