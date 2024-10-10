Govt removes BASIC Bank chairman

The interim government yesterday removed Abul Hashem from the post of chairman at BASIC Bank.

Hashem, also vice chancellor of Anwar Khan Modern University, was removed as per the Bank Company Act, according to a notification from the Financial Institutions Division of the finance ministry.

Hashem was appointed as chairman of BASIC Bank for the first time on September 14, 2020. He was then reappointed to the post for a second three-year term on November 15 last year.

The interim government also recently removed the managing directors and chief executive officers of five other state-run banks.