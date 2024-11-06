Govt raises paddy, rice purchase prices for Aman harvest

The rate for paddy will be Tk 33 a kg, parboiled rice Tk 47 and sunned rice Tk 46

Workers separating spoiled grains from Boro paddy with traditional winnowing fans in Bil Pabla area of Khulna’s Dumuria upazila. The grains would be used as cattle feed. Farmers are happy with a good yield this season. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The government has announced higher purchasing prices for paddy and rice from the ongoing Aman harvest, which has already begun across rural areas.

Farmers will receive Tk 33 per kilogramme (kg) of paddy if they meet specific standards for delivery to state warehouses.

This is a 10 percent increase from the previous rates offered by the food directorate.

Additionally, the government will buy parboiled rice from millers at Tk 47 per kg, marking a 7 percent increase.

Sunned rice will be purchased at Tk 46, up by over 6 percent.

This decision was made by the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) during a meeting chaired by Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed at the secretariat in the capital.

The FPMC aims to procure 3.5 lakh tonnes of paddy, a 75 percent increase from last year's target of 2 lakh tonnes.

However, the government has reduced its parboiled rice purchase goal to 5.5 lakh tonnes, down 14 percent from last season.

The ministry will also acquire 1 lakh tonnes of sunned rice at Tk 45 per kg.

Aman procurement will run from November 17 until mid-March of next year, according to a food ministry statement.