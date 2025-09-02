Govt to purchase LNG, fertilisers worth Tk 2,000cr 

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) today approved a series of import proposals, including the purchase of one cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the spot market and fertiliser imports for a total of Tk 2,000 crore.

LNG will be purchased from TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd, United Kingdom, according to a proposal by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division placed at the meeting. The cargo is priced at Tk 485 crore at a unit rate of $11.54 per MMBtu.

The meeting also cleared several fertiliser import proposals. The Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation will import 40,000 tonnes of diammonium phosphate (DAP) from MA'ADEN of Saudi Arabia for Tk 390 crore and 35,000 tonnes of muriate of potash (MOP) from JSC Prodintorg of Russia for Tk 155 crore.

It will also import 30,000 tonnes of triple superphosphate (TSP) from OCP Nutricrops of Morocco for Tk 215 crore and a further 40,000 tonnes of DAP from Banyan International Trading Ltd of China for Tk 389 crore.

In addition, the CCGP gave the go-ahead to the import of 20,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid for DAP Fertiliser Company Ltd under the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation from Sun International FZE, UAE for Tk 191 crore.

The committee also endorsed the import of 30,000 tonnes of granular urea from Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company Ltd at Tk 174 crore.