Govt to promote value-added products for post-LDC era

The government is considering further incentives while emphasising ICT and advanced technology in order to increase the production of value-added products as part of preparations for graduation from least developed country (LDC) status, Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said yesterday.

"The IT sector and car manufacturing sector benefited last year and more opportunities will be given in the future. The work of the government is to create the environment, but you have to implement it," he said.

Muneem made the comments while addressing as chief guest a pre-budget meeting, organised by the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Centre in Chattogram's Agrabad area.

He also said that the industries of the country must become self-sufficient and proficient in order to confront the obstacles that come with transitioning from LDC status to the developing country status.

To this end, he emphasised the need for industries to become capable of not only confronting tax and VAT challenges, but also various other obstacles in order to compete in the global market.

He added that the nation would be unable to overcome these challenges if industries which require assistance through tax and value added tax (VAT) rebates were not adequately supported.

He also urged to move into more advanced sectors, saying: "Now is the time to turn our attention to the shipbuilding sector instead of the shipbreaking industry. Bangladesh cannot be the destination of foreign waste."

The CCCI earlier submitted around 12 proposals for the NBR for consideration in the next national budget.

CCCI President Omar Hazzaz, who chaired the meeting, proposed to raise the tax-free income limit for individual taxpayers from Tk 3.5 lakh to Tk 4 lakh considering the current global situation and persistent inflation.

He also proposed to reduce VAT on different goods from 15 percent to 8 percent since businesses and the general public are suffering due to the dollar crisis and inflation.

Managing Director of BSRM Group Aameir Alihussain mentioned that businesses face long delays in getting refunds after paying advance tax and VAT, underlining that businesses urgently need such refunds since they are currently facing a liquidity crisis.

In his speech, Muneem said they were working to solve these problems.

NBR member Md Masud Sadik said some traders were misusing government benefits.

"The government has given duty exemption of Tk 750 crore on various food products in the past year but the benefits have not reached the people. They (traders) have kept the price high, showing various reasons," he said.

Leaders of different business bodies, including the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Frozen Food Exporters Association, Shop Owners Association, Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association, Rubber Garden Owners Association, and others also spoke.