Govt to prioritise projects that boost business, jobs

The interim government will prioritise the ongoing projects that will help to increase business activities involving the people's livelihood, according to Finance and Planning Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed.

Besides, steps will be taken to stop the wastage of money at any cost as money supply and its utilisation is very important, he said.

"Relatively important projects alongside those involved with the people's livelihood, employment and trade will get top priority under the annual development programme (ADP)," Ahmed said.

He made the remarks at a briefing with journalists following a meeting with officials of the planning ministry in the capital's Agargaon yesterday.

"The government will continue the mega projects, but it will rethink new and less important ones," Ahmed said.

"We must be careful about the utilisation of both domestic and foreign funds. Spending foreign loans any way you want will be unacceptable."

He called this year exceptional and stressed the implementation of ADP on time in the future.

"Having a single project director in charge of four projects should not be accepted."

He further outlined the interim government's intention to prioritise funds for health and education rather than for ports and roads.

The Finance and Planning Adviser will hold an inter-ministerial meeting today regarding record levels of inflation to come up with steps to bring it down to a tolerable level.

"Taming inflation is now one of the prime concerns and I hope it will come down. We will review the current high inflation and food supply situation in the country."

In his instructions to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, he emphasised collecting timely data and producing accurate figures.

The adviser also met with Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, and Martin Holtmann, International Finance Corporation country manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, yesterday.

"The development partners have assured the continuation of existing cooperation in project financing.

"They have no confusion. They will do whatever they can for the people of Bangladesh while maintaining rules and procedures," Ahmed said.

Ahmed was optimistic about Bangladesh's bright image globally in terms of repayment.

Seck said: "We renewed our commitment to Bangladesh, and we stand ready to work with the Finance and Planning Adviser to continue the long-standing, strong partnership between the World Bank Group and Bangladesh."

Ahmed added: "The main goal is to revive the sluggish economy. We can't completely replace a car, but we can repair it."