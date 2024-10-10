Govt to import another 33,000 tonnes of LNG

The interim government of Bangladesh is going to purchase another 33,000 tonnes of liquified natural gas (LNG) for Tk 657 crore from the spot market.

The advisory committee on government purchases yesterday approved the LNG import, with Singapore-based MS Gunvor Singapore Pte set to supply the fuel at $13.93 for each million British thermal unit.

The government already bought two consignments of LNG early this month, with MS Gunvor Singapore Pte set to supply those as well for $13.57 and $13.77 per million British thermal unit.

The interim government also yesterday decided to buy 10,000 tonnes of lentil at a cost of about Tk 96 per kilogramme.

Additionally, the committee approved the purchase of 60,000 tonnes of Urea fertiliser and 30,000 tonnes TSP fertiliser. Of the 60,000 tonnes, 30,000 tonnes will cost $343 per tonne while the remainder will cost $356 per tonne for having separate sourcing destinations.

Meanwhile, the 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertiliser will be imported from Morocco at $415 per tonne.

Following the advisory council meeting, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told reporters that inflation is complex and does not increase suddenly.

"There are many reasons for the inflation," he said while informing that although the interim government is trying to tame commodity prices, it will need more time to achieve this goal.

Against this backdrop, Ahmed urged the country's people to be patient given the current situation.

And although there are now fewer extortionists in the market, the prevalence of middlemen has not fallen yet," he added.