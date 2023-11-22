Business
Star Business Report
Wed Nov 22, 2023 06:06 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 06:20 PM

Govt to import 60,000 tonnes of granular urea at Tk 251 crore

The government will import 60,000 tonnes of granular urea fertiliser from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation will import 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertiliser from Qatar at Tk 127.81 crore and another 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Saudi Arabia's Sabic Agri-Nutrients Company at Tk 123.48 crore.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs today approved separate proposals to this end, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said in a briefing after the meeting.

