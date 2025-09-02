Govt to fully digitise security clearance via Bida OSS by mid-Sept

The government will fully digitise the security clearance process for foreign investors and expatriate workers through the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority's (Bida) One Stop Service (OSS) portal by mid-September.

The decision was finalised at a high-level inter-agency meeting chaired by Ashik Chowdhury, executive chairman of Bida, according to a press release.

Other measures include the complete digitalisation of security clearance services through Bida OSS and simplified documentation in line with the home ministry's guidelines.

Nasimul Gani, senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting digital transformation in immigration processes.

The changes will apply to all foreign nationals seeking work permits or visa services, regardless of the IPA, and form part of Bida's broader strategy to streamline investor services and boost foreign direct investment.