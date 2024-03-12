Govt allocates Tk 64 crore to boost Aush cultivation 

The agriculture ministry has allocated Tk 64.15 crore to support 9.40 lakh small and marginal farmers as part of its incentive programme to boost Aush paddy cultivation.

Each farmer will receive a package containing 5 kilogrammes of seeds and 10 kgs of DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) and MOP (Muriate of Potash) fertilizers each, sufficient for one bigha of land, according to a press release.

The programme focuses on distributing high-yielding paddy seed varieties such as BRRI 48, BRRI 82, BRRI 85, BRRI 98, BRRI 19, and BRRI 21.

Funded through the ministry's regular budget for agricultural rehabilitation assistance and the seeds and seedlings sector, the government has already issued an order for the programme's implementation.

The distribution is set to begin shortly at the field level, the press release added.