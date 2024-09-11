Government forms taskforce to rethink ‘sustainable’ economic strategy 

The planning ministry has formed a 12-member taskforce to develop strategies to boost the economy and mobilise resources for equitable and sustainable development.

The task force is led by KAS Murshid, former director general of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

According to a circular issued by the ministry yesterday, the task force has been asked to submit its report within three months.

The other members include Akhtar Mahmood, former World Bank official; Selim Raihan, professor at Dhaka University's Economics Department; Abdur Razzak, former head of the Research Department at the Commonwealth Secretariat; Mushfiq Mobarak, professor at Yale University's Economics Department; Shamsul Haque, professor at BUET; Rumana Huque, professor at Dhaka University's Economics Department; Nasim Manzoor, former president of the MCCI; Monzur Hossain, research director at BIDS; Fahmida Khatun, executive director of CPD; AKM Fahim Mashrur, CEO of BDjobs; and Md Kawser Ahmed, member secretary of the General Economics Division of the Planning Commission.