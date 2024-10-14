Government cancels CIP cards for 2023 

The instruction came from the commerce ministry

The government has cancelled all activities related to issuing Commercially Important Person (CIP) cards for 2023, according to a circular issued by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) today.

The government every year awards CIP status to businesspeople in recognition of their contributions to the country's export and trade activities.

A high official of the EPB, requesting anonymity, said they do not know the reasons behind this year's cancellation and the instruction came from the commerce ministry.

Criteria for CIP selection typically include tax compliance, export volume and value, expansion into new markets, and loan management.

CIP cardholders enjoy several privileges, such as priority seats on government transport, invitations to national events, access to VIP lounges at airports and access to the secretariat.

Ashraf Ahmed, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), said the government should continue issuing CIP cards to recognise the businessmen who contribute to the country's exports as well as the economy.

Ahmed said he has no idea why the government has decided to cancel issuing CIP cards.

According to him, the CIP cards are issued to the compliant businesses where political identity does not play any role.