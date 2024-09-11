Business
Star Business Report 
Wed Sep 11, 2024 03:06 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 03:09 PM

Business

Government appoints administrator to FBCCI 

Star Business Report 
Wed Sep 11, 2024 03:06 PM
FBCCI calls for political stability

The government appointed an administrator to the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), following the resignation of its president amid protests.

Md Hafizur Rahman, a member of the Bangladesh Competition Commission and a former additional secretary, will take charge of the FBCCI, according to an order by the Commerce Ministry today. 

The order instructed the newly appointed administrator to conduct a fair and neutral election for the FBCCI board within 120 days and then hand the leadership to the elected committee. 

Mahbubul Alam, the immediate past president of the FBCCI, stepped down from his post due to illness. He was elected as president for the 2023-2025 term in August 2023, representing the Sammilito Oikko Parishad.

FBCCIFBCCI administrator
push notification