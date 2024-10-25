Gov to buy two cargoes of LNG from spot market

Bulk carrier M/V Razoni, carrying a cargo of 26,000 tonnes of corn, leaves Ukraine’s port of Odessa, en route to Tripoli in Lebanon, yesterday, amid Russia’s military invasion launched on Ukraine. Photo: AFP

The advisory committee on government purchases yesterday approved the import of two cargoes of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the spot market.

Switzerland-based MS TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd will supply each million British thermal units (MMBtu) of the first consignment at $13.94 and the second at $13.57.

Each cargo is equivalent to 33.60 lakh MMbtu.

The first consignment will cost Tk 657.61 crore and the second Tk 640.15 crore, according to the meeting minutes.

"The committee approved the purchase after getting quotations from the companies, which signed the Master Sale and Purchase Agreements with Petrobangla in line with the Public Procurement Rules 2008," the minutes read.

The government also approved the purchase of 30,000 tonnes of muriate of potash (MOP) fertiliser.

Around 30,000 tonnes of MOP will be supplied by Russian Company JSC Foreign Economic Corporation "Prodintorg" at a price of $289.75 per tonne.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, who is currently in the US to take part in the annual meetings between the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, joined virtually.