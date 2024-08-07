Goods transport in limbo as operators play it safe

Assessment stopped at customs houses; passenger transport resumes on a limited scale

Very few buses plied long-distance routes yesterday as most opted to stay parked due to fear of violence amid the changing political situation in the country. The photo was taken at the Sayedabad bus terminal in Dhaka in the morning. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Intercity and long-route passenger transport providers resumed bus services on a limited scale yesterday afternoon amid a lack of passengers, but transport of goods remained largely halted, according to sector insiders, especially with assessment activities halted at three customs houses around the country.

They added that passengers would not feel comfortable travelling and transporters would not risk their vehicles and cargo until security is assured around the country following a spate of unrest.

The streets of Bangladesh convulsed with violence and death over the last three weeks, leaving over 300 dead, the vast majority of whom were student protesters.

The movement, which has been raging since July, climaxed on Monday with Sheikh Hasina handing in her resignation from the post of prime minister.

However, many reports of violence and arson were reported in the aftermath.

Due to security concerns stemming from the uncertainty clouding the nation, customs officials stopped assessment activities at several stations, including Chattogram, Dhaka and Benapole Customs House, from 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

Officials also said the clearance of goods from the port was low.

According to the Chattogram Port Authority, importers released 1,350 containers by 4:00pm on Tuesday. However, on average, the port authority releases 6,000 to 8,000 containers each day.

"There was a lack of security considering that a customs house is an important establishment. So, customs operations were stopped from 1:30pm in line with orders from senior officials," an official of the Chattogram Customs House told The Daily Star.

"The army later assured us of security from Wednesday and we hope our operations will be normal from Thursday."

Mohammed Amirul Haque, managing director of Premier Cement Mill Limited, added that businesses cannot stabilise until normality is restored.

He said that delivery of goods as well as import and export activities are yet to start, adding: "We will not start delivery of cement to dealers and retailers until the situation stabilises."

Since the political landscape changed drastically just a day prior, he said more time was needed to observe the situation.

"When the situation is favourable, we will resume business activities," he stated.

Chowdhury Zafar Ahmed, general secretary of the Bangladesh Covered Van-Truck-Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association, said they did not begin operations as importers are yet to start releasing imported goods due to a lack of security along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

According to him, until the situation becomes normal, transport owners will not operate regularly.

"There is no alternative but to wait for everything to become normal," he said.

However, some transport providers began providing bus services.

Md Abdus Sattar, general manager of air-conditioned bus service provider Green Line, said their buses began operating on seven routes yesterday noon on a test basis.

"But the number of passengers is very low and business is unviable," he said.

He added that they resumed operations to help their staff and workers, who are paid on a daily basis.

At best, 20 to 30 of their fleet of 200 buses operated yesterday, he said.

Meanwhile, Hanif Enterprise began operating buses on all routes yesterday noon, with an official remarking that the situation was gradually becoming normal.

However, he added that the number of passengers was low due to security concerns.