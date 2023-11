Jewellers today raised the price of 22-carat gold to Tk 104,626 per bhori, a new high.

The new price, up 1.7 percent from the previous high, will come into effect from today, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) said in a press release.

On October 26, the association set the rate of the precious metal at Tk 102,876 a bhori (11.664 grammes).