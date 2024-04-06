Gold price to break all-time record

The price of gold in Bangladesh is set to break all previous records tomorrow as jewellers in the country today decided to further increase their rates for precious metal.

As such, each bhori (11.66 grams) of 22-carat gold will cost Tk 115,823, up 1.5 percent from the previous rate.

Gold has been sold at Tk 114,074 per bhori since March 22 this year.

In a press release issued today, the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association said they decided to raise the rate as the price of pure gold has increased in the local market.

Bangladesh saw gold prices rise above Tk 1 lakh per bhori for the first time on July 20 last year.