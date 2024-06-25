German envoy visits AMANN Bangladesh manufacturing plant in Gazipur

Jan-Rolf Janowski, chargé d'affaires of embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dhaka, poses for photographs after visiting AMANN Bangladesh’s manufacturing plant in Gazipur’s Mawna on Monday. Photo: AMANN Bangladesh

Jan-Rolf Janowski, chargé d'affaires of the embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dhaka, visited the manufacturing plant of AMANN Bangladesh Ltd, a sister concern of AMANN Group in Germany, in Gazipur's Mawna on Monday.

Md Rokonuzzaman, country managing director of AMANN Bangladesh Ltd and director of the Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BGCCI), welcomed Janowski to the plant.

Rokonuzzaman and his team accompanied Janowski on a guided tour of the plant, briefed the dignitary about AMANN's journey in Bangladesh, and shared the company's sustainability initiatives.

The chargé d'affaires inaugurated the first-ever shade gallery of AMANN Bangladesh and planted a "Negeshor" tree in the premises.

Since 1854, AMANN has been one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality sewing threads, embroidery threads and smart yarns.

AMANN set up a joint venture with Standard Group, one of the largest apparel manufacturers in Bangladesh, in 2013.

The chargé d'affaires expressed his appreciation to Rokonuzzaman for hosting the visit and briefly touched upon areas for development and cooperation that could strengthen the ease of doing business for German companies in Bangladesh.

Hasnat Mosharraf, co-chairman of the company and deputy managing director of Standard Group, along with the senior leadership team of AMANN Bangladesh, were also present.