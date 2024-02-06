Business
Star Business Report
Tue Feb 6, 2024 01:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 01:59 PM

Business

Genex Infosys to build IT infrastructure for Saudi company at Patenga container terminal

Genex Infosys, a leading outsourcing IT provider, will build turnkey IT infrastructure for Red Sea Gateway Terminal Bangladesh Limited (RSGT) at the Patenga container terminal.

In a filing to the Dhaka Stock Exchange today, the company said its board approved the deal with RSGT, a Saudi Arabian company assigned to operate the terminal for 22 years under an agreement with Chittagong Port Authority.

A turnkey solution is a type of system built end-to-end for a customer that can be easily implemented into a current business process.

The investment will generate a revenue of Tk 28.5 crore for the next one year.

Shares of Genex rose 3.57 percent to Tk 72.50 as of 1:28 pm today on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Genex Infosys
ভারত সফরে মিয়ানমারের ইস্যু নিয়ে আলোচনা হবে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

ভারত সফরে মিয়ানমারের ইস্যু নিয়ে আলোচনা হবে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

‘আজকে মিয়ানমারের রাষ্ট্রদূতকে ডাকা হয়েছিল, ডেকে কড়া প্রতিবাদ জানানো হয়েছে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

মিয়ানমারের সঙ্গে আলাপ-আলোচনা করব, জাতিসংঘের দৃষ্টিও আকর্ষণ করব: কাদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
