Gazi Tyres workers face the fallout of mindless destruction

Gazi Tyres, a concern of Gazi Group, saw its production unit in Narayanganj looted, vandalised, and set ablaze in phases since early August, reducing it to a pile of ashes and rubble. As a result, over 2,000 people have been left without jobs and are now staring at uncertainty. Photo: Saurav Hossain Siam

Standing outside the charred ruins of the Gazi Tyres factory in Rupsi, Rupganj on September 9, Billal Hossain was staring at a bleak future.

A middle-aged man from Cumilla, Billal had worked as a caretaker in the factory's administration for 17 years, witnessing its growth into Bangladesh's largest local tyre manufacturer.

Now, along with hundreds of his colleagues, he finds himself searching for a new job after the factory was forced to close following repeated fires and looting in the wake of the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

"I earned Tk 22,000 and lived in the factory quarters. But since losing my job, I have had to rent a house," Billal said. "I applied for four jobs, but none offered me more than Tk 10,000. They treat me like I'm new to the industry."

Billal's story is shared by at least 2,000 other employees of Gazi Tyres who were laid off after the incidents.

The once-thriving factory was looted and torched between August 5 and August 8, in what many locals described as an eruption of frustration over years of misrule by the Awami League government.

Gazi's alleged local misconduct, including accusations of building the factory on disputed land, also fuelled the unrest.

Golam Dastagir Gazi, a former member of parliament and the factory owner, was arrested on August 25. That same day, another fire broke out, engulfing a six-story building.

Many workers feared their relatives were trapped inside as fire crews battled the blaze. "The fire was finally extinguished after five days, but by then, the damage was done," said one resident.

More workers were laid off with fires and looting continuing while those who remained, including security guards, feared for their jobs.

Insufficient security in turn exacerbated the problem as thieves stripped the factory of machine parts and materials.

Gazi Tyres, which had been an economic lifeline for many, now stood in complete ruins.

Nargis, a worker in the tube section of the factory, shared her concerns. "My brother returned to Cumilla after the factory closed, but I'm staying with my husband in a rented house, hoping the factory reopens. If it doesn't, I'll need to find another job."

For 18-year-old Shamser, who had worked at Gazi Tyres for two years, the factory's closure left him scrambling for a new source of income.

"My father is sick, and his medicine is expensive. We're poor, and I can't sit idle," Shamser explained, adding that he was now looking for work in the garment sector.

The closure has taken a toll on the local economy as well. Khadun village, home to many of the factory's workers, now feels like a ghost town.

A local tea vendor, sitting idly outside his shop, lamented his dwindling sales: "Business has dropped. People aren't around anymore to buy anything."

Jakir Hossain Prodhan, a local grocer, acknowledged the anger that some villagers felt toward Gazi Group for acquiring land cheaply but questioned the destruction.

"Setting fire to a factory that created jobs and opportunities is unacceptable," he said.

The executive director of Gazi Tyres, Md Quamruzzaman, echoed these sentiments.

Speaking on September 9, he said the company had initially planned to retain workers after the first wave of looting, but the situation escalated.

"We can't pay salaries after such huge losses," Quamruzzaman explained.

He called on the government for support, stating that the factory's closure would hurt workers more than owners. "This factory is a national asset, and the government should protect it."

Built on 36 acres of land, the factory is yet to assess the full extent of the damage.

Police officers stationed at Rupganj Police Station confirmed that Industrial Police had been deployed for security and that 10 individuals involved in the looting had been arrested and fined.

Despite this, a full investigation has not yet begun as factory officials have not filed a formal case.

Founded in 1974 by former minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Gazi Group started out producing plastic and rubber products. By 1980, the company entered the tyre market, initially manufacturing rickshaw tubes.

Gazi Auto Tyres, established in 2002 in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj, was the first manufacturer in Bangladesh to produce tyres for commercial vehicles.

Over the years, Gazi Tyres became a cornerstone of the national economy, growing into a company valued at around Tk 2,000 crore and employing around 2,600 workers, according to its officials.

The factory was instrumental in meeting 70 percent of Bangladesh's demand for tyres used in rickshaws, three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles. It also captured 15-20 percent of the market share for bus and truck tyres, and up to 65 percent in the minibus segment.

With a market value of Tk 1,500 crore, the company had set an ambitious target to produce 2.4 million tyres by 2025.

However, the collapse of the Awami League government and subsequent looting have left the company in ruin.

"The factory was a leading contributor to the tyre market, and its destruction will cause huge losses for tyre users, dealers and retailers across the country," a local business owner said.

"There are only a few other tyre manufacturers in Bangladesh and they won't be able to meet the enormous demand left in Gazi's absence," he added.

"The destruction of the Gazi Tyres factory is unfortunate. We should have protected them," Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur said in response to concerns about the attack during a roundtable discussion organised by The Daily Star on September 9.

For the thousands of workers and the local economy, the future now hinges on the revival of Gazi Tyres.