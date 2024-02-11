Fu-Wang Ceramic’s profit drops 28% 

Fu-Wang Ceramic Industries Ltd, a ceramic manufacturer in Bangladesh, registered a 28 percent year-on-year decline in profit in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The profit in October-December of 2023-24 stood at Tk 68.13 lakh, down from Tk 95.38 lakh in the same period of the previous year.

In a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the company said its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk 0.05 against last year's Tk 0.07.

The ceramic maker performed better in the first half of FY24, recording an EPS of Tk 0.14, a 16 percent growth against Tk 0.12 in the same period of 2022-23.

Shares of Fu-Wang Ceramic rose 1.71 percent to Tk 23.80 today.