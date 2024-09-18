Free access to information: The cornerstone of knowledge-driven society

In today's information-driven world, the demand for timely and relevant content is insatiable. Whether it is breaking news, government policies, consumer products, entertainment, or technological innovations, people want access to information when they need it. Digital technologies, particularly mobile phones and OTT (over-the-top) platforms, have revolutionised how we consume information.

Mobile phones have overtaken traditional TV sets as the go-to medium for news, entertainment, education and all sorts of information. For younger generations like Gen Z, mobile internet access is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity. Limiting or blocking access to internet-based TV services not only disrupts their primary source of information but also hinders their ability to participate meaningfully in society and make informed decisions.

There was a time when linear TV, also known as traditional or scheduled programming, dominated the media landscape. Programs were broadcast according to a fixed schedule, requiring viewers to tune in at specific times. With the rise of digital technologies, viewing habits have evolved. Watching television through internet-based OTT platforms has transformed how audiences consume media. Unlike traditional TV, internet TV allows viewers to watch content anytime and anywhere, even on the go, as long as they have an internet connection.

At the heart of this transformation is streaming technology. Whether it's a smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, viewers can stream content over the internet, bypassing traditional cable and satellite channels. This is especially relevant in Bangladesh, where the OTT market is set to reach $238.90 million in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 10.80 percent expected through 2029. The growth underscores the increasing reliance on OTT platforms for news, entertainment, and educational content.

Unrestricted access to internet TV on mobile devices plays a key role in creating a knowledge-based society. To fully capitalise on this shift, we need supportive policies and regulations that enable the potential of internet TV to drive a more informed and empowered society. A significant trend has emerged as many viewers, particularly younger demographics, are "cutting the cord" and moving away from traditional TV towards mobile viewing options.

As the industry adapts to these changes, the future of entertainment needs to be diligent, inclusive, and tailored to individual tastes. International OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu entered Bangladesh long before. Today, local platforms like Toffee are changing how people consume entertainment, allowing them to watch their favourite content on the go or at home.

However, at a time when the world has embraced TV on mobile phones, Bangladesh decided to delink TV from OTT platforms, proving to be counterproductive for the viewers. The lack of legal framework and regulations in the country has led to the suspension of this service, depriving viewers of their right to access information and entertainment through their preferred medium. The unethical action by vested groups to stop linear TV channels on OTT platforms forces consumers back to outdated and more expensive methods of accessing television.

Fundamental rights, economic implications, and global market dynamics -- are all compelling reasons to reconsider the decision to discontinue linear TV on OTT. People must have the freedom to choose how they consume media and access information. To ensure unbiased viewing, it is crucial for the interim government to reform the legal landscape and regulate linear TV on OTT platforms. As streaming services and online platforms have taken centre stage, we must build trust, foster collaboration, and empower citizens to make informed decisions that shape their communities and the world around them.

The writer is the CEO of Banglalink