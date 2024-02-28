Forum panel to offer recovery plan for garment sector, beef up compliance 

The Forum panel, one of the platforms that is contesting in the BGMEA polls, said it will come up with a recovery plan for the struggling garment sector, beef up compliance, and work to make businesses easier if it is elected.

The pledges came as Forum Panel Leader Faisal Samad announced the manifesto of the panel at a press conference in the capital's Hotel Holiday Inn.

"We want to develop small and medium enterprises under a smart vision if we are elected for the 2024-2026 term."

"The Forum will work to establish the accountability of buyers, urge the government to set up a separate ministry for the garment sector, develop non-traditional markets, ensure the safety of industries, establish labour rights, and protect the environment."

The biennial election of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is scheduled to be held on March 9. Apart from the Forum panel, the Sammilito Parishad is contesting in the election.

Samad said the panel would work to formulate a policy for sick industries and for a safe exit policy for them.

"The Forum will also work to brighten the image of the garment sector and overcome the challenges that the sector might face in the post-LDC era."

"We will bring more transparency and accountability in the BGMEA."

He said they are committed to working to gain the GSP Plus status after the graduation of the country to a developing nation from the group of least-developed countries (LDCs) in 2026.

The panel promised to introduce digital identification cards for mid-level officials of factories and automate bonded warehouse management.

It will also focus on the use of the innovation centre by factory owners and developing a pool of professional designers to bring about high-end products.

"We will lobby with the government so that it does not reduce the cash incentive on export receipts and bring down the source tax to 0.50 percent," Samad said.

Last month, the government cut the export subsidy for almost all sectors to reduce the pressures on Bangladesh's coffers and bring down the rates gradually since the country can't provide such subsidies once it becomes a developing nation.

The cash assistance on the export earnings of apparel makers in all markets has halved to 0.50 percent from 1 percent. The rate, however, has been kept unchanged at 4 percent for the shipment to emerging markets.

Launching a virtual compliance box at the BGMEA is another commitment made by the Forum panel.

"We will encourage using new technologies in production and product and market diversification," the business leader said.

Samad said the base price for garment items might be introduced in consultation with members.

"Buyers should be accountable for the prices of garment items."

He said a list of 400 invalid voters was sent to the election commission of the BGMEA polls. Of them, 67 were declared invalid.

"We want a transparent BGMEA with serving members. We hope it will be a credible election and it is the responsibility of the election commission to ensure that."

M Abdus Salam, president of the Forum Panel, claimed the names of the deceased were included in the voter list.

The manifesto said it would restructure the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and introduce the global environmental index to inspire factory owners.

Samad claimed: "BUFT is not an asset of the BGMEA and it is currently run by a trustee board. The university needs to be brought back under the fold of the BGMEA."

The Forum also said it is committed to installing enterprise resource planning, a type of business management software, at cheaper rates at factories if it wins the election.