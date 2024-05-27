Business
Star Business Report 
Mon May 27, 2024 04:39 PM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 05:21 PM

Business

Fitch downgrades Bangladesh's rating to "B+", outlook stable

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bangladesh's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to "B+" from "BB-" owing to the lingering weakening of the country's external buffers. 

"The outlook is stable," said the agency in a report today. 

Fitch said the downgrade reflects the sustained weakening of the external buffers, which could prove challenging to sufficiently reverse despite recent policy reforms, leaving the country more vulnerable to external shocks. 

"Policy actions since early 2022 have been insufficient to stem the fall in foreign exchange reserves and resolve domestic dollar tightness."

The recent shift to a crawling peg aims to increase exchange-rate flexibility. Whether this will fully address lingering forex market distortions and support significant reserve build-up remains unclear.

The stable outlook reflects the mitigation of external refinancing risks by a favourable external creditor composition -- the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme reforms aim to improve macroeconomic stability and address banking sector weaknesses, moderate government debt and favourable medium-term growth prospects.

push notification