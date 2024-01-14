Business
Finance Minister Mahmood Ali vows to tackle economic challenges

New finance minister joins office

New Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali pledged to tackle economic challenges.

"There are challenges in the economy and we will work together on the challenges," Ali said after taking office today.

"But no problems will be solved overnight," he said. 

Efforts to curb commodity prices will be a top priority during the upcoming fasting month of Ramadan, the minister said.

"I will work with the Ministry of Commerce in this regard," said Ali, who had previously served the Bangladesh government as foreign minister.

অর্থমন্ত্রী, আবুল হাসান মাহমুদ আলী, বাংলাদেশের নতুন অর্থমন্ত্রী,
|অর্থনীতি

কোনো সমস্যা রাতারাতি সমাধান হবে না, সময় দিতে হবে: নতুন অর্থমন্ত্রী

দেশের নতুন অর্থমন্ত্রী আবুল হাসান মাহমুদ আলী বলেছেন, অর্থনীতিতে চ্যালেঞ্জ আছে, সেটা মোকাবিলায় সবাইকে সঙ্গে নিয়ে কাজ করব।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

ডেনিম বাজারে বাংলাদেশ শীর্ষে, বাড়ছে বিনিয়োগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
