FICCI wants separate office to handle IP issues

The chamber met industries adviser, discussed collaborative approaches to tackle industrial challenges

The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has proposed the establishment of a separate office to handle issues related to ensuring intellectual property (IP) rights, including copyright, trademark, patent design and geographical indication.

A FICCI delegation, led by its President Zaved Akhtar, made the suggestion during a meeting with Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser to the industries ministry, at the latter's office in Dhaka today.

The meeting centred on collaborative approaches to tackle industrial challenges in Bangladesh.

During the discussion, both sides explored strategies for short and mid-term solutions aimed at boosting industrial growth in the country. Key topics included IP rights and other pressing industrial issues.

The industries adviser praised FICCI for its proactive stance in addressing sectoral issues.

He also highlighted the importance of private sector involvement to optimise the use of state-owned industrial parks and called for strong cooperation to foster the growth of Bangladesh's industrial sector, FICCI said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Zakia Sultana, senior secretary of the industries ministry, alongside other high-ranking ministry officials and FICCI Board Directors Md Mahbub Ur Rahman, Faisal Ahmed Chowdhury and Sumitava Basu.

FICCI, the trade body for multinational companies in Bangladesh, has been working as the country's development frontier by creating significant footprints in economic growth, it added.