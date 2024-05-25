Feni has potential to be an industrial hub: analysts

The ERD, Feni administration organised a workshop on sustainable LDC graduation

Feni has the potential to become a major industrial hub if the geographical location of the district situated in Bangladesh's south-east side is properly utilised and its logistical facilities are improved, analysts said today at a workshop.

They also called for establishing adequate technical and vocational education and training centres at the grassroots level countrywide for the development of skilled manpower for the challenges Bangladesh would face after its graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category.

The analysts spoke at a workshop styled "Local level stakeholders' consultation on inclusive, smooth and sustainable LDC graduation" organised by the Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) in collaboration with the Feni district administration.

Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, senior secretary to the public administration ministry, graced the occasion as the chief guest while Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, ERD secretary, and Md Tofael Islam, divisional commissioner of Chattogram, attended the event as special guests.

Md Rezaul Bashar, component manager of SSGP and additional secretary, delivered a presentation on an overview of the LDC graduation process while Mostafa Abid Khan, also a component manager of SSGP, delivered another presentation on the "Measures undertaken for smooth and sustainable graduation".

Musammat Shahina Akter, deputy commissioner of Feni, chaired the workshop.