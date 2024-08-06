FBCCI urges quick restoration of law and order 

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) today urged for the fast restoration of law and order and the revival of economic activities.

The apex trade body also demanded quick formation of an interim government to bring dynamism back to the economy, according to a press release.

The statement was issued a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister and fled the country in the face of protests and deaths of more than 300 people centring a movement for public job quota reforms.

The FBCCI said economic activities are being hampered due to the disruptions to imports, exports and supply chains.

"Businesses and entrepreneurs are losing heavily. Under the circumstances, the damage to the economy will be high unless quick steps are taken," said the FBCCI in the statement.

The FBCCI emphasised the need for the factories and economic activities to fully resume and assured of providing its all-out assistance to the new government.