FBCCI, MCCI mourn Uttara plane crash victims

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI), have expressed deep shock over the loss of lives in a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

In a press release, FBCCI Administrator Md Hafizur Rahman prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

MCCI, in a separate statement, conveyed profound sorrow over the tragedy, terming it a moment of "profound national grief."

It said the incident claimed at least 27 lives, including a young pilot and students, calling the loss of so many promising lives "heart-breaking and deeply unsettling."

The chamber extended condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with those affected, including the Bangladesh Air Force and the institution.

It also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and emphasised unity and compassion in responding to the tragedy.

MCCI reaffirmed its commitment to work with the government and stakeholders to promote a safer environment, saying the outpouring of national sympathy should provide some comfort to the grieving families.