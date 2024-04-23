FBCCI to establish joint business council with Qatar Chamber

The council will strengthen economic ties and cooperation

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) signed an agreement today to establish a joint business council to strengthen economic ties and cooperation.

The business community of both the countries will be benefited under this agreement as they will be able to sit periodically to discuss issues of mutual interest in trade, business, scientific and research cooperation, the FBCCI said in a statement.

At the same time, it will help Bangladeshi business community to explore the potential export market at Qatar and vice-versa.

According to the agreement, the joint business council meetings will be organised alternately in Bangladesh and Qatar, and each side will have the opportunity to exchange information on trade, economic cooperation and services to augment business between the two countries.

The council will engage in activities such as exchanging information, submitting recommendations to respective governments, encouraging participation in exhibitions, and sponsoring missions and expert visits.

Both sides will hold joint meetings to discuss issues related to trade promotion and economic cooperation.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam and QCCI Chairman Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Al Thani signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The agreement was signed in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka.