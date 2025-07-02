FBCCI election deadline extended by 45 days

The commerce ministry has extended the deadline for the election of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) by 45 days.

As a result, the FBCCI election board will announce a fresh schedule soon, according to a statement issued by its Secretary General Md Alamgir today.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after the FBCCI had set September 7 as the date for polls for the 2025–2027 term.

The interim government appointed Md Hafizur Rahman, a member of the Bangladesh Competition Commission and a former additional secretary, as the administrator of the FBCCI in September last year, following the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024.