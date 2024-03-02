FBCCI demands punishment for those responsible for Bailey Road fire

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) today demanded exemplary punishment for those responsible for neglecting safety measures after 46 lives were lost in a devastating fire at a building in the capital's Bailey Road on Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the damaged building this morning, Amin Helaly, senior vice-president of the apex trade body, said various government agencies were blaming each other since the incident, which will not lead to a solution.

"We want a proper investigation into the incident. At the end of the investigation, those responsible should be punished -- be that a person or an organisation," he said.

He said the private sector in Bangladesh has contributed to economic growth and economic advancement, adding: "But business establishments are still lagging behind in terms of full compliance with rules."

Terming the fire a man-made crisis, he said proper measures should be adopted to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Before the fire broke out, a government agency had already issued notices declaring the building dangerous, he added.

After the accident, they are now only blaming the traders.

"They cannot avoid their responsibility by simply giving notices. They had the opportunity to take legal action. Instead, they were indifferent. Now, businesses are being blamed," he said.

Helaly said government agencies should thoroughly analyse and examine the safety aspects of a building before issuing compliance certificates to commercial buildings.