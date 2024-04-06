Father-son duo of Envoy Legacy Group honoured with CIP  

Kutubuddin Ahmed, chairman of Envoy Legacy, Sheltech Group and Green Textile, and Tanvir Ahmed, his son and managing director of the three entities, have been recognised as Commercially Important Persons (CIP) for 2022 for their contributions to the textile and manufacturing industries.

Kutubuddin received the accolade in the textile fabrics category and Tanvir has been awarded in the woven garments category for his work as a director of Cosmopolitan Industries Pvt Ltd, according to a press release.

The achievements showcase the commitment of the father-son duo to fostering industry excellence and development.

Kutubuddin has been recognised as a CIP since 1991 while Tanvir became the youngest CIP in the country in 2014.