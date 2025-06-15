Farm loan disbursement rises in April

Disbursement of agricultural credit by scheduled banks surged significantly month-on-month in April, although it was slightly lower than that in the corresponding period of last year.

According to a report by the Bangladesh Bank, banks disbursed a total of Tk 3,239 crore in agricultural loans during the month.

This was an increase of 18.45 percent from the Tk 2,734 crore disbursed in March 2025.

However, this figure was 5.74 percent lower compared to the Tk 3,436 crore disbursed in April of the previous year.

There was also a notable improvement in loan recovery, with scheduled banks recovering Tk 3,362 crore in April 2025, which is 11.36 percent higher than the Tk 3,019 crore recovered in March.

Despite this monthly gain, the amount recovered was 4.97 percent lower than the Tk 3,538 crore recovered during the same month last year.

The outstanding balance of agri credit, including interest, stood at Tk 57,153 crore at the end of April this year.

This represents a 1.18 percent rise compared to the Tk 56,487 crore recorded at the end of April 2024.

Meanwhile, overdue agricultural loans reached Tk 9,992 crore at the end of April this year, showing a very marginal decline of 0.02 percent from Tk 9,994 crore in the same month of the previous year.

The Bangladesh Bank attributed this slight improvement in overdue loans mainly to lower defaults by state-owned commercial banks during the period under review.

In the microfinance sector, disbursement and recovery also showed robust growth.

Grameen Bank, along with 10 large non-governmental organisations, collectively disbursed Tk 14,716 crore as microcredit in April of the current fiscal year, which is a 20.22 percent increase compared to the same month a year earlier.

Their loan recovery amounted to Tk 14,910 crore, reflecting a 7.75 percent rise from April last year.

At the end of April 2025, the outstanding microcredit balance for these institutions stood at Tk 120,407 crore.

Overdue loans in this segment totalled Tk 8,229 crore, representing 6.84 percent of the total outstanding microcredit balance.