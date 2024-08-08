Factories yet to start running in full swing for a lack of security

RMG’s share in the country’s earnings from global exports currently stands at about 84 percent. PHOTO: STAR

Factories are yet to start running in full swing for a lack of law and order since Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister three days ago in the face of a mass uprising.

A subsequent spate of looting and vandalism, especially on establishments related to the Awami League and homes and places of worship of religious minorities, has created panic among businesses and workers.

Between July 16 and yesterday, more than 535 people have been killed in violence that had its origins in a student movement demanding reforms to a quota system in public service jobs.

"Now, law and order should be established. This should be the top priority," said a leader of a platform for businesses on condition of anonymity.

"One of the most important tasks for the nation now is to ensure that the economic activities, particularly manufacturing and service sectors, return to business as usual," said Asif Ibrahim, chairman of Chattogram Stock Exchange.

"We must give assurance to our trading partners abroad that the private sector is back in business and will fulfil all commitments to them," he said.

A senior official of a top steel manufacturer said they ran their factories on a limited scale but could not deliver any products due to security concerns.

"We will start transporting steel after normalcy returns," he said.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director at Pran-RFL Group, said both production and distribution of products were being hampered immensely due to uncertainty and a lack of security.

"We are not operating our factories fully as the workers are in panic and many were absent from work," he said.

"At the same time, our deliveries are stuck as there is no security in the absence of law enforcement agencies," he added. He said the army comes to help when they are informed of any security risk.

"But it is not sufficient," he said.

"Miscreants have attacked and vandalised outlets of our distributors and owners of the rented outlets because of their involvement with a particular political party," he said.

Besides, export activities have remained suspended for over two weeks because of impediments to deliveries and shipments from ports, he added.

M Mohibuz Zaman, managing director of ACI Healthcare, said they have started running their factory partially with a small number of workers who live close to the plant.

Most workers were absent from work due to the ongoing volatility.

"However, delivery of medicine to pharmacies has been normal," he added.