As of yesterday morning, some 41,128 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers were occupying around 77 percent of the port’s total storage capacity for 53,518 TEUs, according to the CPA traffic department. PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHAN

Bangladesh's exports rose 25 percent year-on-year to $4.77 billion in July, driven by strong and consistent growth in the readymade garment (RMG) sector, the country's top export earner.

Bangladesh exported $3.81 billion in July 2024.

In July alone, RMG shipments grew 25 percent year-on-year to $3.96 billion, according to Export Promotion Bureau data.

Bangladesh shipped $48.28 billion worth of goods in FY25, posting 8.5 percent year-on-year growth.