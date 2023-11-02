Business
Star Business Report
Thu Nov 2, 2023 05:52 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 05:58 PM

Business

Exports dip 13.64% in Oct

Oct's shipment fell to $3.76 billion this year from last year's $4.35 billion
Star Business Report
Thu Nov 2, 2023 05:52 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 05:58 PM

Bangladesh's export faced a 13.64 percent year-on-year fall in October as shipment of readymade garments--the main export earning sector--slowed while other major sectors continued a downturn.

Exporters fetched $3.76 billion in October this year, down from $4.35 billion a year ago, according to data by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released today.

With October receipt, overall proceeds from export grew by 3.52 percent year-on-year to $17.44 billion in the four months to October this year, which shows a deceleration of growth in earnings.

Exports experienced a flying start registering a 15 percent growth in July, but the pace of growth slowed in the following months to hit 9.5 percent in the first quarter, according to the EPB data.

In the July-October period of this fiscal year, export earnings from frozen and live fish, agricultural commodities, leather and leather goods, jute and jute goods as well as home textile were lower than the same period in 2022-23 fiscal year.

 

Related topic:
exportsexport earningsshipments
