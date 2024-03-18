Business
Star Business Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 11:31 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 12:00 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Exim Bank, Padma sign MoU for merger

The MoU will open the process of merger
Star Business Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 11:31 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 12:00 PM

The managing directors of Exim Bank and Padma Bank signed a memorandum of understanding to open the process of merger on Monday morning. 

The Bangladesh Bank governor and deputy governors and other officials were present at the signing ceremony. The Padma Bank and Exim Bank chairmen were also present.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After the signing ceremony,  Exim Bank Chairman Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder told journalists that it is a historic decision for the  betterment of the country. 

Read more

Can mergers heal banking sector’s wounds?

He said depositors' money will be safe in Exim Bank and officials of Padma Bank will not be affected after the merger.

"The government proposed us to take the weak bank and that is why Exim Bank acquired Padma Bank," he said.

The name of Padma Bank will not exist after the merger, Mazumder said.

Related topic:
Exim BankPadma Bank
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Padma Bank and Exim Bank to merge

Padma Bank to merge with EXIM Bank: official 

3d ago

Padma Bank MD resigns

climate funds, scam-ridden bank, Bangladesh Climate Change Trust (BCCT), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Padma Bank, Farmers Bank, Farmers bank scam, farmers bank irregularities, farmers bank bangladesh, default loans, defaulted loans,

Climate funds perpetually stuck in a scam-ridden bank

Exim Bank’s profit surges 72% in 2022

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অবন্তিকার ‘আত্মহত্যা’: আম্মান ২ দিন, দ্বীন ইসলাম ১ দিনের রিমান্ডে

আসামিদের জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

একীভূতকরণে এক্সিম ও পদ্মা ব্যাংকের সমঝোতা স্মারক সই

এইমাত্র
push notification