Eastern Bank declares 25% dividend

Md Showkat Ali Chowdhury, chairman of Eastern Bank, presides over the bank’s 32nd annual general meeting, which was held virtually recently. The meeting approved a 25 percent dividend for 2023. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank has declared a 25 percent dividend, including 12.50 percent cash dividend, for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 32nd annual general meeting, which was held recently, the bank said in a press release.

Md Showkat Ali Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Mir Nasir Hossain, Salina Ali, Anis Ahmed, Mufakkharul Islam Khasru, Gazi Md Shakhawat Hossain, KJS Banu, Zara Namreen, Toufic Ahmad Choudhury, Ruslan Nasir, KM Tanjib-ul Alam and Khondkar Atique-e-Rabbani, directors, attended the AGM.

The shareholders, who approved all the agenda placed at the meeting, appreciated the board and management for the bank's financial performance despite many challenges, including the global economic slowdown and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

They also expressed their satisfaction over the declaration of a healthy dividend for the year 2023.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of the bank, and Md Abdullah Al Mamun, company secretary, along with other senior officials and a large number of shareholders, virtually joined the meeting.