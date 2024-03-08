Business
Star Business Report
Fri Mar 8, 2024 12:45 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 8, 2024 12:45 AM

Most Viewed

Business

DSE reduces trading hours for Ramadan

Star Business Report
Fri Mar 8, 2024 12:45 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 8, 2024 12:45 AM

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has decided to reduce its trading sessions by an hour during Ramadan, with the bourse set to close at 1:30pm after opening at 10:00am each day during the month.

However, the 10-minute period for post-closing orders will remain unchanged, according to the DSE.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The move comes following a similar decision by banks to shorten their working hours during the holy month for Muslims around the globe.

Meanwhile, the DSE's office hours during Ramadan will be 9:00am to 3:30pm.

The bourse will return to its normal trading hours once the holy month for Muslims comes to an end.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

যারা ৭ মার্চকে প্রেরণা মনে করে না, তারা স্বাধীন বাংলাদেশ চায় না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

দেশকে ধ্বংস করার যে কোনো কিছুর বিরুদ্ধে দেশবাসীকে সতর্ক থাকার আহ্বান জানান তিনি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ন্যাটোতে যোগ দিলো সুইডেন

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X