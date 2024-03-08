DSE reduces trading hours for Ramadan

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has decided to reduce its trading sessions by an hour during Ramadan, with the bourse set to close at 1:30pm after opening at 10:00am each day during the month.

However, the 10-minute period for post-closing orders will remain unchanged, according to the DSE.

The move comes following a similar decision by banks to shorten their working hours during the holy month for Muslims around the globe.

Meanwhile, the DSE's office hours during Ramadan will be 9:00am to 3:30pm.

The bourse will return to its normal trading hours once the holy month for Muslims comes to an end.