Star Business Report
Sun Feb 18, 2024 04:52 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 05:11 PM

DSE declines for 5th day

Dhaka Stock Exchange turnover

The prime index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined for a fifth consecutive trading day today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse of the country, declined 53 points, or 0.83 percent, from that on the day before to settle at 6,283.

Similarly, the DSES, which represents Shariah-compliant companies, dipped 13.38 points, or 0.96 percent, to close the day at 1,368.

On the other hand, the DS30 Index, an index comprising blue-chip stocks, plunged 27.77 points, or 1.28 percent, to close at 2,129.

The market's daily turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, was down 13.95 percent to Tk 924 crore.

Of the issues traded at the DSE, 107 closed higher, 256 ended lower and 29 remained unchanged.

DSEstock market Bangladesh
push notification