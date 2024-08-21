Doreen Power to sell all non-current assets of its Tangail plant 

Doreen Power Generations and Systems Ltd has announced selling all of its non-current assets, including 244.54 decimals of land, of its Tangail 22 megawatt power plant.

The company took the decision due to prolonged uncertainty regarding the extension of the power purchase agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board, Doreen said in a disclosure on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Doreen's board has also sanctioned a vendor agreement with Ruposhi Bangla Group for the sale of engines, alternators, and associated equipment from the Tangail plant for Tk 10 crore.

"The land will be sold separately at a competitive market price to a suitable buyer in the future," said Doreen.