Dispute over lighter vessel allocation rages on

But cargo movement unaffected

Food grains are being unloaded from a lighter in Chattogram. Transport of imported cargo from the outer anchorage is yet to feel the pinch of a dispute among lighters’ owners as enough vessels are being allocated to keep cargo transport uninterrupted. Photo: Rajib Raihan

A section of lighter vessel operators and cargo agents in Bangladesh are not accepting the interim solution for allocating ships to transport import cargo from Chattogram port via inland waterways, citing preferential treatment in the selection process.

On January 18, the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) under the Department of Shipping (DoS) shared a set of decisions made at an all-party meeting that took place two days prior.

It was announced that the meeting featuring various stakeholders of the shipping industry had decided to form an eight-member working committee to regulate the allocation of lighter vessels.

As such, the working committee headed by MMD Principal Officer Captain Sabbir Mahmood started allocating lighter vessels through daily berthing meetings at his office starting from January 22.

The committee comprises one member each from the Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association (BCVOA), the Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chattogram (IVOAC), the Coastal Ship Owners Association of Bangladesh (COAB), the Water Transport Cargo Agents Association (WTCAA), a representative of local shipping agents and three MMD officials.

However, the IVOAC and the WTCAA are not joining the committee meetings and continue to act separately as they believe leaders of the BCVOA are using their influence to benefit from the initiative, according to IVOAC Spokesperson Parvez Ahmed.

Ahmed pointed out that the IVOAC had separated from the Water Transport Cell (WTC) last month as they were not getting priority under the previous allocation process.

This is because the BCVOA leaders had taken full control of the WTC, which was responsible for regulating lighter vessel allocation for the past two decades.

Ahmed also said the MMD did not take their consent before announcing the decision to form a new working committee for allocating lighter vessels.

Against this backdrop, he urged the DoS to find the root cause of their dispute and the irregularities practised by the WTC before forming a new platform for allocating vessels.

On the other hand, the MMD's Mahmood rejected all allegations and said the decisions were taken unanimously by all stakeholders.

He informed that as the dispute has actually existed for years, it will take more time to mitigate it.

Still, Mahmood is hopeful that leaders of the IVOAC and cargo agents' association will eventually join the current initiative.

He also said the transport of imported cargo from the outer anchorage is yet to feel the pinch of the dispute as enough lighter vessels are being allocated to keep cargo transport uninterrupted.