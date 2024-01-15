Dial 333 to complain about overcharging: Palak

The customers have to press another digit after dialling 333 to get the service from Jan 31

The customers can now file complaints by dialling 333 if they are charged higher than the market price for any product, State Minister for Post, Telecom and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today.

The initiative taken to control commodity prices will be launched by January 31, he said in a meeting with businessmen of different sectors at the secretariat today.

He said the services that are currently available on '333' will continue and the customers will have to press another digit after dialling 333 to get the new service.

Besides, a new website will be opened by January 31, where the customers will find information on prices and stocks of different products.