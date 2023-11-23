DHL to use electric vehicle in delivery fleet

DHL Express Bangladesh has announced plans to use electric vehicles in its delivery fleet in Bangladesh to reduce the environmental footprint of express parcel delivery services.

DHL Express Bangladesh aims to have 60 percent of its delivery vehicles running on electricity by 2030, according to a press release.

The company has already started to use sustainable aviation fuel, which reduces carbon emissions by up to 80 percent and will also welcome it first fully electric plane, "Alice" by Eviation, by the end of 2026, it said.

"We are actively progressing toward reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 with a focus on clean operations," said Md Miarul Haque, managing director of DHL Express Bangladesh.

"Our customers can now enjoy the same high-quality express delivery services while knowing that their shipments are being delivered with a lower environmental impact," he said.