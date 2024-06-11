Dhaka’s stocks fall to a 42-month low

Dhaka stocks slumped for the third consecutive day today with the benchmark index falling to a 42-month low amid sell-offs by investors.

The DSEX, the broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 35.87 points, or 0.70 percent, to close the day at 5,070 today, the lowest since December 9, 2020 when the index was 5069.88.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based stocks, slipped 9.88 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,093.78.

The DS30, the index that comprises the best blue-chip shares, shed 8.72 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,803.06.

Turnover, however, rose 35 percent to Tk 431 crore on the DSE from the previous day.

Of the total traded shares, prices of 308 scrips fell, 51 advanced and 35 remained unchanged.

Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also saw a similar trend with its all-share price index (CASPI) losing 107.74 points, or 0.73 percent to settle at 14,570.37 points.