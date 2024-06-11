Business
Star Business Report
Tue Jun 11, 2024 03:20 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 11, 2024 03:20 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Dhaka’s stocks fall to a 42-month low

Star Business Report
Tue Jun 11, 2024 03:20 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 11, 2024 03:20 PM
Dhaka stocks slip
File photo

Dhaka stocks slumped for the third consecutive day today with the benchmark index falling to a 42-month low amid sell-offs by investors.

The DSEX, the broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 35.87 points, or 0.70 percent, to close the day at 5,070 today, the lowest since December 9, 2020 when the index was 5069.88.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based stocks, slipped 9.88 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,093.78.

The DS30, the index that comprises the best blue-chip shares, shed 8.72 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,803.06.

Turnover, however, rose 35 percent to Tk 431 crore on the DSE from the previous day.

Of the total traded shares, prices of 308 scrips fell, 51 advanced and 35 remained unchanged.

Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also saw a similar trend with its all-share price index (CASPI) losing 107.74 points, or 0.73 percent to settle at 14,570.37 points.

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

এমপি আনার হত্যা: ফরেনসিক রিপোর্ট বলছে, উদ্ধার হাড়-মাংস মানুষের

সিআইডি আনারের পরিবারের এক সদস্যকে ডিএনএ নমুনা দেওয়ার জন্য কলকাতায় যেতে বলবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তামাক নিয়ন্ত্রণ আইন লঙ্ঘন করছে ব্রিটিশ আমেরিকান টোব্যাকো

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification