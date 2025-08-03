Dhaka stocks touch 10-month high 

The DSEX gained 92.72 points to settle at 5,536.14

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed the first trading day of the week on a high note, extending its gains for the third day.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, gained 92.72 points, or 1.70 percent, today before closing the day at 5,536.14, the highest in 10 months.

Earlier, the DSEX closed at 5,586.29 on October 1 last year.

The other indices also had positive performance before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES went up 1.96 percent to 1,193.55.

The DS30, comprising the blue-chip shares, gained 1.70 percent to close at 2,150.45.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 1,137.40 crore, up from Tk 1,063.39 crore the previous session.

A total of 264,502 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 33.79 crore across 38 scrips.

Market breadth was positive with 218 stocks advancing, 122 declining, and 58 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 142 gained, 54 lost, and 23 remained unchanged.

The B-category saw 42 stocks rise and 33 fall, while there was no activity in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 18 issues advanced and 8 declined.

Corporate bonds saw just one issue advance, while the government bond market saw one issue advance as well.

Among individual performers, Standard Bank topped the gainers' list with a 10 percent surge, while SEML Lecture Equity Management Fund was the worst performer, dropping 9 percent.