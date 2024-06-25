Dhaka stocks snap five-day gaining streak

The benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the premier bourse of Bangladesh, fell yesterday after a five-day gaining streak.

The DSEX, the key index of the bourse, slipped 26.95 points, or 0.51 percent from that on the preceding day, to close at 5,220.18.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, dipped 3.80 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,142.85.

The DS30, the index that comprises the best blue-chip companies, dropped 9.51 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,867.99.

The market closed on a negative note with a decrease in turnover, according to the daily market update by UCB Stock Brokerage.

Turnover, meaning the total value of shares changing hands on a day, giving an indication of the amount of trading activity, decreased by 1.41 percent to reach Tk 479 crore.

Non-bank financial institution (NBFI), engineering and cement sectors closed in the positive while travel and leisure, services and real estate and general insurance closed in the negative.

NBFIs booked the highest gain of 3.63 percent, followed by engineering (0.71 percent), telecommunication (0.29 percent), bank (0.30 percent), fuel and power (0.44 percent), pharmaceuticals (0.47 percent), and food and allied (0.70 percent).

Of the total turnover, food and allied sector accounted for the biggest share of 10.93 percent.

Block trades contributed 28.9 percent of the overall market turnover.

A block trade is a high-volume transaction in a security that is privately negotiated and executed outside the open market for that security.

Linde Bangladesh was the most traded share with a turnover of Tk 23.2 crore.

Out of the 395 scrips that were traded on the DSE, 255 declined, 92 edged up and 48 did not see any fluctuation.

Samata Leather Complex took the top position on the gainers' list, rising by 9.98 percent.

Pacific Denims, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Evince Textiles, Dulamia Cotton Spinning Mills, Dragon Sweater and Spinning, Safko Spinning Mills, Khulna Printing and Packaging, and Active Fine Chemicals were also on the gainers' list.

Apex Spinning & Knitting Mills shed the most, falling 2.99 percent, followed closely by Al-Haj Textile Mills, Sonali Paper and Board Mills, New Line Clothings and Gemini Sea Food with identical losses of 2.99 percent each.

In its daily market update, BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage said companies which account for large amounts in market capitalisation posted a mixed performance.

Market capitalisation refers to the value of a company calculated by multiplying the total number of shares by the present share price.

Among those companies, Prime Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Unilever Consumer Care, LafargeHolcim, BRAC Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank and Grameenphone performed well.

On the other hand, the shares of BAT Bangladesh, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Square Pharmaceuticals, Kohinoor Chemicals, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, Best Holdings, Jamuna Bank and Eastern Bank did not perform that well.

Chittagong Stock Exchange also saw a similar trend with its all-share price index gaining 95.57 points, 0.64 percent, to settle at 14,726.14.